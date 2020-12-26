(All times Eastern)
Saturday, December 26
BOXING
6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.

ABC — Houston at Central Florida

ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville

2 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern

SECN — Nicholls State at Louisiana State

4 p.m.

CBS — Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.

ABC — First Responder Bowl: Texas (San Antonio) vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), Dallas

ESPN — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at NY Knicks

10 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

NFLN — Tampa Bay at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

AMAZON PRIME — San Francisco at Arizona

TWITCH — San Francisco at Arizona

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Las Vegas

SKIING
3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City

