|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, December 26
|BOXING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles
|8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ABC — Houston at Central Florida
ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville
|2 p.m.
FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern
SECN — Nicholls State at Louisiana State
|4 p.m.
CBS — Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Fort Worth, Texas
FS1 — Indiana at Illinois
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — First Responder Bowl: Texas (San Antonio) vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), Dallas
ESPN — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at NY Knicks
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at Portland
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
NFLN — Tampa Bay at Detroit
|4:30 p.m.
AMAZON PRIME — San Francisco at Arizona
TWITCH — San Francisco at Arizona
|8:15 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Las Vegas
|SKIING
|3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
|9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
