ELMIRA, N.Y. — Eliza Beaudin of Lewiston has been named to the Elmira College dean’s list for the fall 2020 term. Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and earning a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher at the end of Term I or Term II are placed on the dean’s list.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Area students have been named to the University of Vermont dean’s list. To be named, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.

Named were Maxwell Allen of Pownal, Maeve Gurnis of Fryeburg, Jake Redgate of Bryant Pond, Chelsea Seabold of Wilton, Molly Searway of Readfield and Chloe Veilleux of Turner.