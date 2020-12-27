Has anyone noticed that there were no mob protests when the Supreme Court dismissed the voting irregularities case? They refused to even consider looking at facts.

Here are two reasons, in my opinion.

One, the court justices felt intimidated, fearing the mob protesters may appear at their doors.

Two, the mob protesters were not funded by those billionaires unless the justices sided with the Right.

Also, a front page headline in the Dec. 18 Sun Journal, “At wall, landscape changed,” negatively wrote of the border wall. The wall has helped to stop the influx of thousands of illegals from crossing into our country. Caravans are already forming to resume crossing when Biden takes over as president.

Joan Villani, Lewiston