100 Years Ago: 1920

New dental equipment, modern in every respect, has been received at the Red Cross Headquarters and installed in the office used as a dental clinic.

50 Years Ago: 1970

“I guess I’ll take your fingerprints now,” This statement, made in a careful and even tone of voice by Captain Picard of the Lewiston Police Department, in the past two years and a half has caused more than one of the persons addressed more or less worry Those, however, who had never been in the process, hence had no record to be used against them, wondered what It was like. Captain Picard, who has done this work since the police commission took charge of the department, has been very successful, Nearly one thousand fingerprints have been taken during the past two and a half years, and of these thirty men, who declared that they had no previous criminal record, were positively identified by the fingerprint method. Twenty five had extensive records ranging from attempted murder to pocket-picking.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The doors will open at 7 p.m. for the Slovak Club’s New Year’s Eve dinner-dance at the Slovak Catholic Association Hall, Avery Street, Lisbon Falls. A baked chicken breast dinner will be served from 8 to 9 p.m. Dancing to the music of Rockin Jim – D.J. & Karaoke, will begin shortly after 9 p.m.

