We had a lot of people tell us of their connection with the two buildings featured in last week’s mystery photo with many pointing out the reflection of the Lewiston City Hall clock in the window of the Atkinson Building, right, at the corner of Lisbon and Pine Streets in Lewiston. Our winner, a former police officer and history buff, is a regular entrant, David Gudas of Lewiston. He was selected in a random drawing from all the correct entries to win a $20 Hannaford gift card. He easily identified the two buildings and forwarded this information about them from “Historic Lewiston: A self-guided tour of our history, architecture and culture” by The Historic Preservation Review Board City of Lewiston: “Atkinson Building: 1893. Designed by Elmer I. Thomas of Auburn. At the time it was the tallest commercial block in Maine and one of the state’s first Romanesque Revival ‘flatirons.’ Occupied by the Atkinson Home Furnishing Co. and later by Atherton Furniture (220 Lisbon St.) Lewiston City Building: 1892. Designed by John Calvin Spofford in the Baroque Revival style, the tower is 185 feet above street level. It replaced a Victorian Gothic structure which was destroyed by fire in 1890 (27 Pine St.).”

