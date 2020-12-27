JAY – Norman M. Doiron, 85, a lifelong resident of Jay, passed away quietly in his sleep, Saturday morning, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 27, 1935, in Jay, the son of Mathias Doiron and Erma (Leclerc) Doiron. Norm was a 1953 graduate of Jay High School and continued his education in the electrical field at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute graduating in 1955. Norman proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. On Nov. 30, 1957, he married Arlene Couture and they enjoyed 48 years together before her passing on March 4, 2006.

He worked as an electrician for International Paper Company in Jay and later as an electrician in construction. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and International Paper Quarter Century Club. Norm played baseball on the Shuy Indians town team and the American Legion team. He enjoyed following sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and following his granddaughters sporting and school events. He is survived by his son Steven Doiron of Jay, granddaughters, Kelsey and Julianne, his brother Roger Doiron of Lewiston and his sister, Anita Buttarazzi of Scarborough, and former wife, Elaine Deshaies Doiron. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Arlene. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine will be immediately following the funeral Mass.