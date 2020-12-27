Andy Valley Sno Gypsies club President Jim Whitmore, left, and Bo Norcross work with other club members to move timber slash off of their snowmobile trail in Auburn on Sunday. Whitmore’s parents were a part of the club in 1967 when it was founded and the club has been a part of his entire life. Norcross is a third-generation club member and was pleased to be able to help with the trail clearing this year after graduating college last year. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Members of the Andy Valley Sno Gypsies, the oldest snowmobile club in the state, move timber slash off of their snowmobile trail, where it passes over the Auburn Suburban Baseball and Softball Field Complex on Stevens Mill Road on Sunday. The trail will be re-routed once the ballfields are completed. The club currently maintains all trails with volunteer labor. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Bob Norcross, a lifelong member of the Andy Valley Sno Gypsies, attaches a new chain to his chainsaw bar Sunday while helping with cleaning the snowmobile trail in Auburn. Norcross, who grew up on Stevens Mill Road, is the oldest of three generations in his family currently members of the club, and volunteers his time and labor, even after moving to another town. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Steve Norcross taps in a new directional sign Sunday onto a section of snowmobile trail that crosses the site of the new Auburn Suburban Baseball and Softball Field Complex on Stevens Mill Road. The Andy Valley Sno Gypsies, a volunteer-run snowmobile club, made the temporary route through the timber harvest site to circumvent new obstacles. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

