The government keeps saying it’s running into financial problems. Lots of people are out of work, so unemployment is running out of money.

There’s only one way to start solving this financial problem we’re facing, and that’s bringing back jobs. That way, people can stop taking unemployment money, and the unemployment fund can start building up again.

But if you let jobs keep going out of state, even the government will run out of money. Then even the government will know what it feels like to be poor, like us.

So what is it going to be? Is the government going to help people find work, or is it just going to keep complaining about how it’s running out of money? It needs to do something about it. People don’t like not working and collecting money, any more than the government likes having us on unemployment.

Boy, things went down fast with Mr. Trump on board for four years. A lot of damage was done. Thank God he wasn’t voted in again. We would never see the light of day again.

Truth: Mr. Trump has money, so he doesn’t care.

Phyllis Caron, Lewiston