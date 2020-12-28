CAMDEN — Greenwich Associates, a leading independent research firm, named Camden National Bank a Customer Experience Leader for 2020.

This marks the third year in a row Camden National Bank has been recognized for its retail banking customer experience, and the first year it’s also awarded for its small business banking customer experience. Camden National Bank is one of seven U.S. banks to receive 2020 CX Leader awards. In both categories, the bank was honored for its commitment to delivering a superior experience and meeting client needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

The bank has branches in Lewiston and Auburn.

