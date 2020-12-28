LEEDS — Fire Chief Glenn Holt will always remember his right-hand man, Steve Page, as a dedicated civil servant and a committed member to his community.

Page’s death Sunday surprised Holt and residents, who offered their condolences and praise on Facebook for the town’s first assistant fire chief. Page, 66, was a member of the volunteer department for 51 years and wore many hats in his community.

“He was very dedicated and he was a very special person,” Holt said. “He was always happy; he always had a smile on his face. He was just a tremendous asset to my department.

“His last 34 years, he spent two years as chief, but another 32 years as an assistant chief,” Holt, who has been a member of the department for 46 years, said. “He was my right-hand man.”

Holt said Page was a man-about-town. He was involved in organizations, an outdoorsmen and drove a school bus when he was not putting his life on the line fighting fires.

“He has been a long-standing member of the snowmobile club,” Holt said. “He was a bus driver, loves children and just had a special way with them.”

“He was very actively involved in our fire prevention program that he gave to the school,” he said. “He was actively involved in everything the department has done.”

Holt praised Page for his fundraising efforts and participating in training with Leeds’ mutual-aid towns.

“He was active in that right up until about the last two years,” Holt said. “He was an amazing man — a family man. He was quite a man. This was unexpected.”

Page is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: