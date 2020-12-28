MEXICO — A supply of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be delivered this week to Med-Care Ambulance, selected by Maine Emergency Medical Services as one of two agencies to administer the vaccine within Oxford County.

Chief Dean Milligan said coverage for this program will be split in Oxford County, with PACE Ambulance Service handling vaccinations in the southern part of the county and Med-Care in the northern half.

Deputy Chief Paul Landry, Jr., who is spearheading this vaccination initiative for Med-Care, added that the state calls for two entities per county to carry out this statewide plan.

Milligan said, “We’re extremely pleased to provide this critically needed program, beginning with first responders and the at-risk population and ultimately throughout the River Valley communities and beyond when the vaccination becomes available for the general public.”

“Our absolute goal is that the day the vaccine arrives, we will be a position to begin scheduling the clinics for the emergency medical providers,” Landry said.

Milligan said equipment needed to administer this program includes the purchase of a specific style refrigerator that will properly store and regulate temperature of the vaccination doses they receive along with specific iPads that will upload the CDC software for entering specific patient information and tracking.

A big assist to acquire the equipment came Wednesday through a $1,200 donation from the River Valley Rotary Club.

Joe Sirois said the River Valley Rotary Club was contacted Dec. 21 by their District Governor about this statewide plan. “The District agreed to support all the EMS services and release funds, if the clubs could match it. This is so urgent, and we wanted to be a part of it.”

“If the Rotary can be recognized for participating in community things, we hope that we can grow and attract other people so that we can do more of the kind of stuff that Rotary does,” he said.

“This is a tremendous gesture on the part of the Rotary and the funds they are providing will go to immediate and critical use,” Milligan said.

He said this donation will pay for three of the iPads.

Milligan said this vaccination program is evolving daily and “to get such an early influx of donated funding toward this venture is so reassuring, knowing that we have such support here at the local level.”

“We’re in it for the long haul and there will certainly be ongoing expenses as we navigate our way through uncharted territory,” he said. “If there are other local clubs, agencies or businesses that wish to donate toward this cause, we will continue to put them to direct use toward the sustainment of this program.”

Milligan said the vaccination supply has only a 30-day shelf life. “So we need to be ready to go. At the 30-day mark, whatever we haven’t used can’t be used anymore. We’re mission ready, even if the paperwork has to catch up. As long as it’s safe and we’re ready to go, we’re not going to let any of that vaccine go to waste.”

Landry said they will also use these computers and software to make people aware of the date of their second dose, as well as send out reminders to those people. There’s a 28-day spacing between administering the two doses.

“They’re telling us if we can justify the numbers with either license numbers that we have or vaccine doses that we’ve already administered as the first dose, that we will get priority shipment on anything we need for the second dose,” he said.

“We can’t expect everybody to be able to get here to do this vaccination, so part of our plan is to be able to be portable so that we can go to other locations, set up the clinic for their community, have everything done ahead of time, and hopefully move through as smooth as possible,” Landry said.

Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

Below is the framework developed by the National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine for prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines. This draft framework is currently under discussion in Maine.

As with much of COVID-19 vaccine planning, this framework could change based on the efficacy and order in which different candidate vaccines are approved. If so, this draft framework could be changed to reflect which vaccines are available at the time.

Phase 1a “Jumpstart Phase”

* High risk health workers

* First responders

Phase 1b

* People of all ages with underlying conditions that put them at significantly higher risk

* Older adults living in congregate or overcrowded settings

Phase 2

* K-12 teachers and school staff and child care workers

* Critical workers in high risk settings – workers who are in industries essential to the functioning of social and at substantially higher risk of exposure

* People of all ages with underlying conditions that put them at moderately higher risk

* People in homeless shelters or group homes for individual with disabilities, including serious mental illness, developmental intellectual disabilities, an physical disabilities or in recovery, and staff who work in such settings

* People in prisons, jails, detention centers, and similar facilities, and staff who work in such settings

* All older adults not included in Phase I

Phase 3

* Young adults

* Children

* Workers in industries and occupations important to the functioning of society and at increased risk of exposure not included in Phase 1 or 2

Phase 4

* Everyone residing in the United States who did not have access in previous phases

