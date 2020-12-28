• Joseph M. Babbage, 25, of 25 Terrace Road, Bethel, on two charges of failure to appear after bailed, 12:59 p.m. Saturday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
• Lynze C. Cooper, 31, of 979 S. Main St., Woodstock, on two charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and a charge of violation of condition of release, 11:59 a.m. Thursday in Norway by Norway Police Department.
• Russell B. Wilson, 39, of 210 Tiger Hill Road, Poland, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 10:07 a.m. Saturday in Norway by Norway Police Department.
