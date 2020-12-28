Charges

Androscoggin County

• Daniel Bulick, 37, 2 School St., Lisbon Falls, on charge of domestic assault and violating conditions of release, 1:18 a.m. Sunday, 83 Frost Hill Ave., Lisbon.

• Scott Perkins, 46, 19000 Oak Road West, Gulf Shores, AL, on warrants of failure to appear in court, 10:15 a.m. Monday, Oak Street, Greene.

Auburn

• Nolene Coffin, 56, 16 Marston Hill Road, Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence, 3:55 p.m., Monday, Mill Street, Auburn.

Lewiston

• Casey Graham, 34, 30 Howe St., first floor, Lewiston, on charges operating after suspension, operating unregistered motor vehicle, possession of schedule W drug, possession of heroin, Monday, Oak and Sabattus streets, Lewiston.

