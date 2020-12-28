PARIS — Officials are desperately seeking members for the Planning Board, after selectmen accepted the resignation of Rick Little during Monday’s meeting.

Little’s resignation leaves the board with just one member.

He also stepped down from the Policy and Procedure Committee, which working on the adult-use marijuana ordinance. An attempt to pass such an ordinance was defeated at a special town meeting in October, forcing the committee to work on a new proposal.

In other business…

Town Manager Dawn Noyes discussed a possible mutual-aid agreement with surrounding towns to help plow snow if the COVID-19 pandemic leaves Paris or an adjacent town shorthanded. Noyes said the surrounding municipalities still need to work out some of the details.

“If we can spare someone great, but Paris needs to take care of their taxpayers first,” Selectman Peter Kilgore said.

Saying officials need to be neighborly, Selectman Christopher Summers said he hoped it wouldn’t come to that.

“These are strange times and we need to make these inconveniences to serve the better good,” he said.

Noyes noted during her report that the Christmas Day storm was less than expected. She said the town was looking at reports of some pothole issues in the Paris Hill section of town.

The town will begin preliminary work on a new budget after the first of the year. Selectmen are scheduled to discuss the Fire Department’s budget at its next meeting Jan.11.

