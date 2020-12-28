LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library has added a new online program for January: Cabin Fever Crafts at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Get creative ideas and try something new.

Patrons can still travel the world while staying indoors with the Armchair Traveler Game, a trip into the imagination at 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Library staff provides the starting details. Online Story Time is held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays when staff shares some favorite picture books, rhymes and songs.

The library will recommend some favorite books, old and new, with Bonkers for Books at noon Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 23. Tune in to find out what is on the shelves.

The Book Club discussions have moved to Zoom. The book coming up is “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” by Ron Chase, part of the Maine history series. To take part in book club, contact library staff to pick up a copy of the book and an email invite to the Zoom meeting. The discussion will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

The library will be closed New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1. It will also be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Treat Memorial Library is providing curbside service only at this time due to COVID-19. Pick-up of books and other library materials will be available Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays. Patrons can log into their accounts, reserve items and staff will call to make an appointment for pick up. They may also call the library to reserve.

For those who prefer browsing, curbside menus will also be available to help with selections. Staff will also be available to assist with printing, copies and faxing through curbside. Inter-library loan services will also still be available. Call 207-897-3631 for information. Follow on Facebook for new developments.

