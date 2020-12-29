DEAR SUN SPOTS: Boy Scouts are picking up trees again this year! For the ninth straight year the Auburn-based Boy Scout Troop 121 will pick up Christmas trees in Lewiston and Auburn. While the cities provide several locations for free tree disposal, they no longer collect the trees at curbside.

For a minimum donation of $5, the scouts will pick up Christmas trees the weekend of Jan.9 and 10. Trees should not be placed curbside until the morning of Jan. 9.

Money raised by this program stays local and goes directly to troop scouting activities. Troop 121 was created to help give youth with special physical, mental and emotional challenges the opportunity for success in a safe scouting environment that builds character, encourages citizenship, teaches life skills and develops personal fitness.

To make a pickup request, send your donation by Jan. 7 to Troop 121, United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., Auburn, ME 04210. The troop, in turn, will send you a tag to place on your tree when you place it curbside. For more information about this program or the troop, call 783-0790. — Donald, no town

ANSWER: Awesome! I’m so happy the Boy Scouts have the opportunity to continue their yearly project. I know many people count on them to haul away their trees. I hope there is strong participation this year and that Troop 121 has a successful year ahead.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to volunteer to knit for any nonprofit that could use me. In the past I have donated hundreds of hats, mittens, scarves and afghans to various organizations and would like to continue, but with the pandemic, I’m not sure who is taking in items at this time. — No name, Otisfield

ANSWER: Yes, ma’am! I’m always more than happy to put in a request like this. Check with your local churches and any nearby facilities that care for the elderly and/or disabled or children. Some hospital maternity departments may also be accepting hats and blankets for babies.

