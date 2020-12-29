BUCKFIELD — The Town Office will remain open by appointment only indefinitely until social distancing and gathering guidelines are loosened.

It has been closed to walk-ins since early November following the hiring of Town Manager John Andrews and the resignation of its longtime town clerk. The office began allowing visits by appointment only a few weeks ago, which has gone well according to staff.

“We haven’t had any complaints,” Deputy Town Clerk Melissa Wolf said. “People are happy to be able to come in at all.”

Andrews asked the Select Board at Tuesday’s meeting whether the office should continue to operate by appointment or start allowing walk-ins. The board wondered how the small office could comply with Gov. Janet Mills’ orders on social distancing and indoor gathering limits.

“We should stick with appointments until the governor’s orders are lifted,” Selectman Cheryl Coffman said.

In other business…

The board postponed a proposal to make Buckfield a Second Amendment Sanctuary Town. The proposal, according to Chairman Tina Brooks, was based on a similar resolution passed by Paris in 2019. Discussion was tabled until next week, after it was discovered that not every selectman had received a copy of the proposed language.

Towns are becoming Second Amendment Sanctuaries in response to gun laws being proposed by state legislatures. Those communities are refusing to enforce gun-control laws because they feel they infringe on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

The board also postponed action on the adoption of new meeting rules for the board until selectmen can see the final language of the proposal.

Andrews said residents can now obtain dog licenses online, using a link on the town’s website. The town is also completing training on processing marriage licenses and vital statistics.

The town has set up two lease-to-purchase agreements through Androscoggin Bank for the three plow trucks recently purchased. The first of five annual payments of $19,274.77 and $12,116.76 was recently completed.

Andrews reported that Highway Foreman and Road Commissioner Weldon Lucas will meet with the Road Committee to develop a plan for road improvements. Work on the culvert on Old Sumner Road was completed Dec. 27 and expanded to handle more water.

The Select Board meetings will shift to Monday night beginning Jan. 4.

« Previous

filed under: