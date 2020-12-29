LEWISTON — The Central Maine Healthcare board of directors will have a new chairman, Devore S. Culver, and five new members in 2021 to advance the organization’s mission.

Culver, the current vice chairman, takes over the role from Deborah Dunlap Avasthi when her term ends Jan, 1, 2021. Culver is a health care consultant and the former CEO of the nonprofit information services organization HealthInfoNet, based in New Gloucester. He brings to the role statewide knowledge of health care delivery and experience accomplishing strategic and operational goals through automated information systems. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown University and his master’s degree from Northwestern University.

Joining the board are:

Marney Chalmers: Chalmers is vice president of sales and marketing at Bridgton-based NAHGA Claims Services, a third-party medical claims administrator, where she has increased revenue and productivity and worked to engage and inform employees. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the Parsons School of Design.

Ann Connelly: Connelly is a legal and compliance leader who served as general counsel and chief compliance officer for Martin’s Point Health Care. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University and her juris doctor degree from the University of Maine School of Law.

Dr. David Salko: Salko has served as the primary care medical

director for the Midcoast Region of Central Maine Medical Center since 2009. He has participated in the Handley Physician Leadership Academy and leads one of the patient-centered medical homes at Central Maine Healthcare. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall

College and his doctor of medicine from Jefferson Medical College. His received his residency training at Maine Medical Center and is board certified in family medicine.

Louis E. Silverman: Originally from Lewiston-Auburn, Silverman is chairman and CEO of Advanced ICU Care, Inc. He leads, professionalizes and grows the technology-enabled health care services company, which provides remote ICU, cardiac telemetry and post-acute monitoring services. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Amherst College and his Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

Dr. Hector Tarraza: Tarraza is a renowned health care leader, surgical chief of the Central Maine Healthcare Oncology Institute and associate chief of surgery at CMH. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Medical School, he received his residency and fellowship training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. He is board certified in gynecologic oncology and OB/GYN.

