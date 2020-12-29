DIXFIELD — T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School is participating in the President’s Education Awards Program for academic recognition. Recipients of the Academic Excellence Award have received an 85 or higher in all subjects and scored in the top 10% of their cohort on the NWEA reading or math assessment. Recipients of the Academic Achievement Award met one but not both of these criteria.

Grade eight

Academic Excellence: Aiyana Medeiros, Madilyn Money, Amber Pingree, Daisy Sweatt, Phillip Therriault and Emily Woods.

Academic Achievement: Grace Averill, Karl Blodgett, Cooper Brown, Ava Burnette, Diana Cayer, Makenzi Cray, Julian DeRoche, Alyssa Ellis, Madeline Huggins, Amaya Libby, Sarah Macomber, Layla Merrill, Preston Morse, David Searles, Nathaniel Wainwright, Andrew Wisecup and Lauretta Woodhead.

Grade seven

Academic Excellence: Boyd Benson, Carter Fuller and Mitchell Giberson.

Academic Achievement: Camden Averill-Curtis, Ella Cote, Braden Cottle, Shayne Henry, Madison Knowles, Jaxon Libby, Amelia Maillet, Faith Neans, Whyatt Perham, Sophia Poulin, Emily Putnam, Owen Smith, Jack Sweatt, Henry Waleik and Colin Waugh.

Grade six

Academic Excellence: Hudson Lufkin, William Morris, Salem Remington, Elliott Richardson, Kaeden Swan, Stetson Thurston and Mitchel Wolf.

Academic Achievement: Hayden Abbott, Aurora Breau, Taylor Carney, Marlee Gray, Mason Huggins, Kiley LaFollette, Xandria Libby, Abigail Luczynski, Benjamin Rea, Hayden Robbins, Samantha Searles and Elizabeth Varnum.

