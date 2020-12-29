I wish to commend Mayor Mark Cayer, who with City Council support created the “Mayoral Ad Hoc Committee on Equity and Diversity.” The committee appointed by the mayor had a good mix of diverse residents and city officials.

The many committee meetings were made available to the public via Zoom presentations. I had the opportunity to watch a few of them. The committee worked well together.

Chief Brian O’Malley was instrumental in providing the necessary data for the committee to be able to provide informed and effective recommendations.

At the end of its many hours of work, the committee unanimously approved recommendations in four general areas. First among these areas was creating a new human resources position. Second was working at increasing community engagement. Third was improving services for vulnerable populations. Last and certainly not least, was considering continuing and advancing this work through the “City Spirit Council.”

Each area has more specific recommendations. I encourage residents to look up and read the recommendations posted on the city’s website.

I also wish to implore the City Council to adopt the committee’s recommendations at its next council meeting.

As a strong proponent of community oriented policing, from my own law enforcement career, I am also a strong proponent of community oriented government. Partnerships between residents and city administration are what makes a city great.

In 2007, Lewiston competed and won the designation from the National Civic League as an All-America City. Efforts such as this are what support that designation.

Larry Gilbert Sr., Lewiston

