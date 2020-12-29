We know a young man who got himself a PlayStation 5 for Christmas and who then sort of vanished from the world as he lost himself in this grand new toy.

We hear stories of people who got drum kits, piano keyboards or fancy horns under the tree and then likewise disappeared with their new indulgences. Maybe it was exercise equipment. The latest food-prep item. Crafting equipment. Maybe a sparkling new Kindle or cutting-edge phone or smartwatch. In a year gone mad, what you got for Christmas might just save your sanity as a new year unfolds.

We’d like to hear about your favorite gift and how it helped distract you from the weirdness and uncertainty. Or hear about how your spouse, partner or child seems to be missing for the same reason, and whether that’s a good thing or not. Send your thoughts to staff writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or call 207-200-1481.

« Previous