OTISFIELD — A local man was seriously injured in an ATV crash early Tuesday morning, Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said late Tuesday.

David Cuomo, 55, had left his residence on Pond View Drive on his 2011 Polaris ATV about 11:45 p.m. Monday. He had just turned left onto West Shore Road off Ridgewood Drive when he rolled his ATV and crashed 200 feet from the intersection shortly after midnight, Latti said in a news release.

A nearby homeowner heard the ATV and the crash and immediately called 911. Otisfield Fire Department, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service and PACE Ambulance responded to the scene about 12:15 a.m.

West Shore Road runs next to Saturday Pond.

Cuomo was not wearing a helmet and suffered substantial head injuries, Latti said. He was stabilized and flown by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

There was no information on his condition late Tuesday, Latti said.

