SUMNER – Joan Campbell, 81 of Sumner, died at Central Maine Medical Center on Dec. 22, 2020. Joan was born in Norway on Nov. 21, 1939, the daughter of Irene and Albert Eastman. She attended local schools and graduated from West Paris High School class of 1958. She married Fred Campbell in 1975 at the Universalist Church in Sumner.

She and Fred owned and operated Twin Town Glass for many years. In earlier years she had worked at Penley’s in West Paris, Chefs Table in Norway and Norway Home for creative learning.

Fred and Joan traveled a lot in their younger days all over the United States and Canada.

The grandchildren loved to go to Nana’s to do crafts, make popovers and drink tea.

Joan is a life time member of Evening Star Lodge of Buckfield, Order of the Eastern Star and a faithful member of the Universalist Church in West Sumner.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Fred Campbell of Sumner; sons, Rick Kangas and wife Donna of Buckfield, Stephen Kangas and wife Kelly of Rockland, Bruce Campbell and wife Tara of South Paris; daughters Dianne Slicer and husband Shane of Waterford and Darlene Lavoie and husband Joe of Naples; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Thaine Eastman and wife Gail of Sumner and two nephews, Troy Eastman and Jason Eastman.

She was predeceased by her parents and mother-in-law, Stella Campbell.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the Universalist Church in West Sumner in the spring.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pinnacle Health Care in Canton for all their kind and dedicated services afforded to Joan and Fred during her stay.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation and Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.