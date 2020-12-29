POLAND SPRINGS – Karen L. ( Ouellette) LeBel of Poland Springs passed away on Chistmas Eve 2020. She was born on Dec. 12 1964, in Lewiston to Roger and Theresa (Morin) Ouellette.

Educated in Lewiston schools and graduating from LHS in 1983. She spent the last 20 years of her career as office manager of Auburn Mall Eyecare until recently retiring to care for her beloved mother, Mimi.

Karen brought joy, sparkle, and love to all she touched and gave her all to care for others. She enjoyed spending her summers at her home on Range Pond in Poland Spring as well as wintering at her camp in Newry.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steve LeBel, and their sons, Joel and Dylan. Her mother, Theresa, brothers, Steve Ouellette and Bruce Ouellette and their families. Also, her lifelong best friend, Linda Polley of Florida, and Karen’s wonderful little Frenchie Fugo. Karen was predeceased by her father, Roger and her brother, Thomas.

A special thanks for the support of her soul sisters at LIV Kundalini and the Radiance Womxns Community.

Plans for future celebrations of life to be announced at a later date. Visit her online memorial at youtube.com/lolalebel

In lieu of flowers, send donations to

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society