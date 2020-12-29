POLAND — Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water joined Wreaths Across America in transporting wreaths from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia for the eighth year in a row.
Driving the Poland Spring truck this year was veteran and Mainer Randy Steber. Poland Spring made a $5,000 donation, which supported the purchase of more than 300 wreaths to honor service members in cemeteries in Howland and South Buxton. Poland Spring’s holiday giving this year also included food donations to food banks in Gray, Poland, Hollis and Kingfield
