(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, December 29
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Memphis

ESPNU — Wofford at Mercer

FS1 — Purdue at Rutgers

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Southern California

SECN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa

FS1 — Northwestern at Iowa

SECN — Mississippi at Alabama

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Alamo Bowl: Colorado vs. Texas, San Antonio

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBCSB — Boston at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Miami

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United

