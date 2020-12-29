|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, December 29
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Virginia Tech
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at Memphis
ESPNU — Wofford at Mercer
FS1 — Purdue at Rutgers
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Southern California
SECN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa
FS1 — Northwestern at Iowa
SECN — Mississippi at Alabama
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Alamo Bowl: Colorado vs. Texas, San Antonio
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBCSB — Boston at Indiana
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Miami
|10 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United
