In this photo from September 2018, UMaine’s new director of athletics Ken Ralph, left, shakes hands with the men’s basketball Coach Richard Barron after speaking to players during the first basketball practice of the 2018-2019 season in The Pit. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

The University of Maine’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will finally get to play games at home.

And it will be a familiar court as well.

UMaine officials announced Tuesday that the Black Bears will play their home games at Memorial Gym, otherwise known as The Pit. No fans or media will be allowed, just essential game personnel, as UMaine must comply with  the state’s 50-person indoor gathering limit.

In this 2019 photo, the University of Maine women’s basketball team takes the court for practice at The Pit at Memorial Gym on campus in Orono. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

The first home games will be a men’s basketball series against New Hampshire Jan. 2-3. The women’s team will play at home on Jan. 9-10 against the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The men’s game against New Hampshire on Jan. 2 will be the first home contest for any sport in Orono since last March 8 when the women’s team defeated UMass-Lowell 67-54 in the America East semifinals.

The decision to play home games at Memorial Gym was made by UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy after reviewing the America East Health & Safety Return to Competition Protocols and working to comply with University of Maine System and Maine state guidance.

Only essential personnel, participating student-athletes, and team staff will be allowed in Memorial Gym on game day.

The women’s team is off to a 5-0 start with five road victories. The men’s team is 0-3, all games also on the road.

While the teams have played their home games at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor in recent years, the women’s team has held two America East tournament games at Memorial Gym in the last two years because of scheduling conflicts.

This story will be updated

