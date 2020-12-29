WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris has announced its January speakers. The church is observing the safety practices of wearing masks and social distancing. Members are not singing during the hymns, but Tom Coolidge is providing music.

The schedule is as follows:

Jan. 3: Led by guest speaker, Maryli Tiemann, speaking on “Health, Hope and Humor.” From the Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, Tiemann returns to share the poetry of Maine writers, to explore recent research from neurologists and to hum along to hymns.

Jan. 10: “Sacred Places,” led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson. The congregation will consider the places that fill and calm the spirit.

Jan. 17: “Healing,” led by guest speaker, Rodney Abbott, who said, “If there is anything our country needs right now, it’s healing.”

Jan. 24: “Nonviolent Civil Resistance,” led by Stephenson. The service will be an exploration of the success of nonviolent civil resistance and its worldwide impact on preservation and creation of democracies.

Jan. 31: “Thoughts on the Origin of Evil; Hope for Modification,” led by the Rev. Dr. Fred Jordan, who is a church member and frequent speaker at the First Universalist.

For more information about the church and services, contact Marta Clements at 207-674-2143 or [email protected] or Bob Clifford at 207-674-3442 or [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit uua.org.

