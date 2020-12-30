January

Three teams from Spruce Mountain Middle School were recognized for their accomplishments at the Maine FIRST LEGO League Championship held in December at the Augusta Civic Center. Members of ‘Just the Incredible 6’ won the Global Innovation Award and finished 10th in the robotic performance portion of the competition. The team Silent Bot Deadly took 11th out of the 28 teams in the robotic performance while Space Savers, a team of sixth graders were recognized with the Core Values Gracious Professionalism Award.

More than three months after the explosion at the LEAP Inc. central office building in Farmington, Larry Lord’s condition was upgraded to fair. Lord received burns over more than half of his body in the explosion at the LEAP building where he was maintenance supervisor. He is credited with saving the lives of several LEAP co-workers after he got them out of the building moments before the explosion at Farmington Falls Road.

After experiencing bullying herself, Summit Woodcock was determined that other students wouldn’t have to experience what she went through. She raised money as part of a 4-H citizenship project to install Buddy Benches at the Spruce Mountain Primary and Elementary schools. “Look out for your classmates,” she said. “If you think someone is being bullied tell an adult or teacher. I am hoping that the Buddy Bench will help make the playground a safer and happier place for kids.”

World War II graffiti referencing ‘Livermore Falls Maine’ was uncovered in England. The initials “P.A.L.” and “Livermore Falls Maine” were found written on the wall of a house being restored in Worcestershire, England. The house had been used as an officers’ convalescing home for the 9th Air Force during the war. Owner Kate Berkeley was hopeful someone would connect the initials “P.A.L.” to a relative who was in that regiment. Tara Harrington of Jay and her co-worker read the story. They decided a visit to the World War II Memorial in Union Park. The monument revealed one name with the initials “P.A.L.”: Paul A. Lees. No living family members could be found and many unanswered questions remain.

February

Jay’s oldest resident was honored. Arthur “Benny” Benedetto said he has no secret to staying young at heart and keeping active at 101 years old. Several people turned out to honor him at a reception before Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere presented him with a replica of the Boston Post Cane, a pin and certificate during a selectpersons meeting. A World War II veteran, he served as a tech sergeant in the 4th Armored Division in the U.S. Third Army.

A Bill that would add liquefied propane to ‘Dig Safe’ law advanced in the legislature. Every member of the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee present voted in favor of the measure submitted by state Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, who serves as the House chairperson of the committee. He submitted the bill in response to the deadly explosion in Farmington on Sept. 16, 2019, at LEAP Inc.’s building. Two Franklin County legislators, Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, and Sen. Russell Black, R-Wilton, co-sponsored the bill.

Scott Jackson placed third in the American Legion oratorical contest held in Waterville. Jackson of Livermore represented American Legion George Bunten Post 10 of Livermore Falls and the 3rd District at the American Legion, Department of Maine High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest. “I would also encourage anyone in high school…to take advantage of this opportunity,” Jackson said.

Colby Woods Cattle Farm on the Borough Road in Chesterville built a farm store where cuts of meat, eggs, maple syrup and other items are now being sold. We wanted to try something different so people could have individual cuts of meat rather than having to buy whole animals or larger quantities through custom meat purchases, co-owner Morgan Badeau said. She is a huge advocate for educating people about what farming is all about and the store helps do that.

March

Livermore’s Clifford Tenney, 97, was recognized as the town’s oldest citizen. During a selectperson’s meeting, he was presented the town’s Boston Post Cane. His wife of almost 72 years, Marion Tenney, received a floral arrangement. The couple owned and operated Tenney’s A-Frame, known for their lobster rolls and banana splits. Years later Tenney’s store was reopened by the couple as 4-T’s (Tenney’s Treasures, Trinkets and Trash).

CMP requested Jay delay action on its shoreland zoning permit application, related to its proposed 145-mile transmission line, until it makes its supplemental findings available to the board. CMP also asked that two board members recuse themselves from discussion and voting on the application. The Planning Board requested information Feb. 12 on plans for health and safety, herbicide/pesticide and decommissioning. In addition, they want reports on surveys of rare plants, wildlife and significant habitat, wetlands and details of pole dimensions and emergency response outreach efforts. CMP will supplement its Jan. 15 application with information pertinent to the board’s request,” according to a letter dated Feb. 21.

Coronavirus precautions closed schools, changed business procedures throughout the region. Officials with Regional School Unit 9, Regional School Unit 73 and School Administrative District 58 announced school closures through March 27. Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil state of emergency as health officials reported new coronavirus infections. Mills also issued a new set of recommendations aimed at slowing public transmission of the virus, including advising schools to stop holding on-site classes and recommending against gatherings of more than 50 people.

Members of Spruce Mountain Area Robotics Team 3930 (SMART) understood the cancellation of its season but were frustrated they wouldn’t have a chance to show their hard work over the last three months. The team was hopeful their robot would qualify to compete at the FRC World Competition in Detroit, Michigan, but were planning to attend even if that didn’t happen. “We probably built one of the best robots we’ve ever built to play the game the way we want to play it,” advisor Daniel Lemieux said.

April

Regional School Unit 73 Directors voted unanimously to postpone scheduled 2020-21 budget meetings until after the COVID-19 state of emergency has been lifted. The district budget meeting was scheduled for April 9. District referendum voting was to occur April 28 in the towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. Area school districts announced March 15 that schools would be closed through March 30 due to COVID-19 concerns. On March 20 school closures were extended to at least April 27.

Spruce Mountain schools were adapting to remote learning in the wake of coronavirus pandemic mandates. Schools initially closed Monday, March 16, due to COVID-19. On March 31, Governor Janet Mills announced a stay-at-home order through at least April 30. Teachers and students had a very flexible deadline for work completion and plans were communicated to students and families one week at a time.

Larry Lord was escorted through three states and many towns on his way home after nearly seven months of treatment for critical injuries resulting from a propane explosion last year in Farmington. The 62-year-old received a hero’s welcome along the way. He is credited with saving about a dozen co-workers at the LEAP Inc. building in Farmington before it exploded. He called 911, and several minutes after members of the Farmington Fire Rescue Department showed up the blast occurred.

After the explosion at the Androscoggin Mill on April 15, Lynn and Matt Brennick, the owners of My Dad’s Place in North Jay, wanted to do something for the community. They decided to give away pizzas April 17 and other businesses soon offered to help. Lynn said they had been closed since March 20 because of the coronavirus. “We’re typically open when something like that happens,” she said. “This was a way to give back to the community. We’re calling it ‘Project Community Morale Booster’.”

Berry Fruit Farm won the family owned business of year award. Joel and Melissa Gilbert, Berry Fruit Farm, were named the 2020 Maine Jeffrey Butland Family Owned Business of the Year by the Small Business Administration. The Gilberts own and operate Berry Fruit Farm, with locations on the Crash Road in Livermore and their storefront in Livermore Falls. Joel Gilbert’s great-grandfather, Lewis Berry, opened Berry Hill Orchards in 1945. His grandfather, Carlton Berry, taught Joel how to grow apples.

May

The annual Tri-Town July 3 Parade to celebrate Independence Day was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. It’s a community effort for those in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls with the parade route going through Jay and Livermore Falls. “With the current restrictions, we won’t be able to have the parade this year,” Katie Rae Rollins, co-chairwoman of the Parade Committee said. “It is a very tough decision but there is no way we can hold the parade while practicing social distancing to keep our community safe. It breaks my heart but being safe is best.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was continuing its inspection of the Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC paper mill that was heavily damaged in an explosion April 15. OSHA’s inspection began two days after one of two digesters blew up at the Androscoggin Mill. When the digester exploded it sent partially cooked pulp raining down around the Riley Road mill area and did significant damage to the immediate area. There were no serious injuries, according to state fire investigators, who continue to look into the cause.

A FIRST LEGO League team from Jay won an award and then had to complete its project through distance learning. Just the Incredible 6, a FIRST LEGO League team from Spruce Mountain Middle School, came together as a family while facing unexpected challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The team of seventh and eighth grade students won the Global Innovation award at the Maine FIRST LEGO League Championship in December. They were invited to submit their innovation project in March for consideration to the FIRST LEGO League Global Innovation Award presented by Disney.

Students who would be graduating from Spruce Mountain High School were surprised with a knock on their door from a staff member or volunteer. Each student was gifted with a 2- by 3-foot sign that was then placed beside the road to indicate a Spruce graduate lived there. Each sign had a wide green banner featuring the student’s name, the student’s class picture and a phoenix. The class officers had their office printed on their sign too.

June

Maine’s first known victim of COVID-19 was a bridge to the state’s past. Albert “Kerck” Kelsey of Falmouth was a historian, author and descendant of the prominent Maine family that included Israel Washburn, the governor who led Maine during the Civil War. Later in his life, Kelsey connected with his roots. Kelsey was a descendant of Cadwallader C. Washburn, one of the famous members of the Washburn family, whose estate is preserved at the Washburn Norlands Living History Center in Livermore. Israel Washburn Sr., Cadwallader’s father, purchased the original homestead in 1809 and raised 10 children. His sons gained prominence in state and national politics.

Area Youth Sports representatives Charlene Nelson and Angela Newcomb were given permission by Livermore Selectpersons to use the town’s ballfield for baseball and softball drills and skills programs. Perley Field is located off Route 4 near the Dollar General store.

Livermore Falls Town Manager Stephen Gould told selectmen he would be returning to work as a nurse but would not leave until the town found someone to replace him. Gould had accepted a nursing position at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

Seniors from Spruce Mountain High School graduated from Griffin Field. Graduation was moved from the high school to the drive-in movie format at the football field due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each of the 96 seniors arrived in a vehicle filled with family. Location on the field was randomly selected from three groups, based on vehicle size. “It’s a little different, but still exciting,” senior Scott Jackson said. “It is likely that in the future we will be referred to as, “the corona class” or something along those lines. This uniqueness presents us with an opportunity to model to future generations what to do under pressure,” Salutatorian Levi Hawkins said.

Livermore Falls selectmen voted to open the Recreation Field so Area Youth Sports could have a modified season for T-ball, baseball and softball as long as the state COVID-19 guidelines were followed. The vote reversed the board’s decision June 2 to not allow AYS to use the field. At the time, they did not have the packet of information listing the organization’s criteria for a modified season. Livermore and Jay officials had previously approved the use of their respective fields.

