Standings as of Dec. 28: 1. Pratte Drywall 10-1-1, 21 points 2. Saint’s Paint Plus 6-4-2, 14 points 3. Lewiston Paint 6-5-1, 13 points 4. I.D.S. 4-4-4, 12 points 5. L&A Concrete 4-8-0, 8 points 6. Theberge Construction 1-9-2, 4 points.
Sunday, Dec. 27 results: Pratte Drywall 3, I.D.S. 3; Lewiston Paint 5, Saint’s Paint Plus 5; L/A Concrete 5, Theberge Construction 2.
Sunday, Dec. 20 results: Lewiston Paint 5, Theberge Construction 1; I.D.S 2, L/A Concrete 1; Patte Drywall 6, Saint’s Paint Plus 0.
