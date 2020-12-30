RUMFORD — The area around the Rumford Information Center on Bridge Street looks a lot different now that the town has removed five large trees.

“Trees were dying, limbs were coming down very close to parked vehicles,” Town Manager Stacy Carter said. “One of the trees only had about an inch and a half ring of live growth. Everything else in the middle was dead, so that was going to come down this winter, most likely, with the storms that we’re having.

“Personally, I think those areas look better,” he said.

Chris Brennick, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, asked at the Dec. 17 board meeting whether the stumps would be removed.

“We are going to de-stump it and clean it up,” Carter said. “And I guess there will be a discussion in the future whether or not it would look better with something there.

“I think it opens it up, especially with the hotel going in” Brennick said. “It opens up the view of the falls” on the Androscoggin River.

