The Camden Public Library invites you to “Jumpstart January” with a series of online programs created to help you try out something new in the new year. The first two programs in early January are free, open to adults and teens sixteen years or older, and will be conducted on the Zoom meeting platform. Email [email protected] to register and request a link to attend.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m., join librarian Amy Hand for two step-by-step “Simple Sewing Machine Projects.” Hand will walk participants through how to create a festive fabric tissue box cover and a handy drawstring bag. Access to a sewing machine and a basic understanding of machine operation is required.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m., artist Robinsunne will teach a colorful and inspiring postcard art workshop, “Postcarding as a Verb.” Participants will use simple supplies from home to create vibrant and affirming works of art meant to be shared with others through the mail.

Further instructions and detailed lists of the at-home supplies necessary to participate will be emailed to participants upon registration. Other offerings in this series include a Haiku Writing Workshop with Kristin Lindquist on Tuesday, Jan. 22, and “The Science of Extreme Candy” on Saturday, Jan. 26. See the events calendar on librarycamden.org for more information.

