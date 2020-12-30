DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Fire Co.’s new utility truck will be ready for service soon, once a few more items are installed, Fire Chief Scott Dennett said.

Firefighters had been utilizing a 1967 Ford as their squad truck the past five to six years. On loan to the department from the Maine Forest Service, it could no longer pass a state inspection and was taken out of service by the state.

The utility truck will be utilized by the department in number of ways, including:

• Woods fires

• Traffic accidents and traffic control

• Medical/police assistance calls

• Transporting the rescue sled, fire gear and firefighters on mutual aid calls

The Ford chassis is from Whited Ford in Bangor; the roof and hood contrast paint is by Wil’s Autobody, Dixfield; the utility body is by DuraMag, Waterville; with the graphics by Erik Designs, Rumford.

