DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Fire Co.’s new utility truck will be ready for service soon, once a few more items are installed, Fire Chief Scott Dennett said.
Firefighters had been utilizing a 1967 Ford as their squad truck the past five to six years. On loan to the department from the Maine Forest Service, it could no longer pass a state inspection and was taken out of service by the state.
The utility truck will be utilized by the department in number of ways, including:
• Woods fires
• Traffic accidents and traffic control
• Medical/police assistance calls
• Transporting the rescue sled, fire gear and firefighters on mutual aid calls
The Ford chassis is from Whited Ford in Bangor; the roof and hood contrast paint is by Wil’s Autobody, Dixfield; the utility body is by DuraMag, Waterville; with the graphics by Erik Designs, Rumford.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills Rotary welcomes new members
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Thursday, December 31, 2020
-
Advice
Couch potato seeks help for arthritis pain
-
Dear Abby
Jealousy creates a barrier between biological siblings
-
Horoscope
SCORPIO: Don’t linger when the time is ripe for change