DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Fire Co.’s new utility truck will be ready for service soon, once a few more items are installed, Fire Chief Scott Dennett said.

The new utility truck for the Dixfield Fire Co. is nearly ready to be put into service. Submitted photo

Firefighters had been utilizing a 1967 Ford as their squad truck the past five to six years. On loan to the department from the Maine Forest Service, it could no longer pass a state inspection and was taken out of service by the state.

The utility truck will be utilized by the department in number of ways, including:
• Woods fires

• Traffic accidents and traffic control

• Medical/police assistance calls

• Transporting the rescue sled, fire gear and firefighters on mutual aid calls

The Ford chassis is from Whited Ford in Bangor; the roof and hood contrast paint is by Wil’s Autobody, Dixfield; the utility body is by DuraMag, Waterville; with the graphics by Erik Designs, Rumford.

