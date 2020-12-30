MECHANIC FALLS – Richard Freeman Shaw, 60, of Mechanic Falls passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Presque Isle on April 1, 1960, the son of Judith Corey. He worked as a general laborer on oil rigs before becoming a self-employed pipe layer, later working for Shaw Brothers doing the same. He married Cornelia Kappelhoff on May 20, 2000. He was a member of the Iron Horsemen, loved to ride his Harley and hang out with friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his mother, Judith; his wife, Connie of Mechanic Falls; two sons, Damion and Christopher; five stepchildren, David, Helen, Robert, Martin and Dominik; grandchildren; many siblings; nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may attend a time of visitation on Feb. 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.