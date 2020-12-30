LIVERMORE — Selectpersons voted Monday night, Dec. 21, to keep the pay period Monday-to-Sunday as it is now.

At the Oct. 26 meeting, selectpersons voted to adopt a Saturday-to-Friday pay period and move board meetings to Tuesdays, beginning the first of the year.

“We wouldn’t have to move meetings on (Monday) holidays,” Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said in October.

After speaking with treasurer Mary Castonguay, Miller now suggests keeping the pay period the way it was, with the payroll information due at noon on Monday.

“There was a lot of confusion about that (the change). Unless there’s a better reason to change it,” he said.

If time cards are turned in by noon Monday, the payroll can be run and the checks ready Wednesday, Miller said.

Selectperson Scott Richmond asked what would happen on Monday holidays.

“If there’s a holiday Monday, she would have to do it on Friday or do it Tuesday morning,” Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said.

If payroll information was available by 10 a.m. Tuesday, the treasurer could have the checks by Wednesday, Miller said.

“She (Castonguay) just wanted to keep it the same, the books are already set up that way,” Chretien said. “That will give her time to do it with the meetings Tuesday night.”

In other business, Chretien said Selectperson Tracey Martin had tested positive for COVID-19. She was in quarantine on Dec. 14 when a special board meeting was called. The auditors were to share details of what they had learned since a meeting with the board on Nov. 23 over issues with the town’s financial records. Bad math, such as recurring errors in the certificate of assessments calculated by the treasurer was mentioned then.

Martin spoke with Chretien by speakerphone at the beginning of the Dec. 14 meeting saying she planned to attend the meeting. Chretien told her she could not attend as she would be putting others at risk.

Town attorney Matt Tarasevich of Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer and Nelson was able to verify that Martin could attend the meeting with its closed door sessions from another location, provided she could hear what was being said during the meeting and she had access to all documents being discussed. Martin attended those meetings via speakerphone.

