Terry Tracy, right, waits in line for a hot drink Wednesday evening during a Full Moon Guided Walk at the Halfway House at The Meadows Golf Club in Litchfield. Over 50 people and dogs participated. The club hopes to host a walk around the time of every full moon this winter. Tracy, who golfs at the course in the summer, said she’s looking forward to doing “winter things” this year on the course. The trails are free and open to the public. Anyone using the property is asked to check in at the pro shop before walking and is reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
litchfield maine
