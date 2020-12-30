WILTON — In Western Maine Play Museum’s annual fundraising newsletter, the Executive Director Joni James reflected on the first year of business since opening. “We held a Halloween party, a grand opening celebration, the best Noon Years Eve party the world has ever seen, and learned about the Lunar New Year. We hosted artists, scientists, classrooms full of students, nature enthusiasts and a Contraption Convention that filled our rooms with unbelievable kid-made inventions.”

Ms. James goes on to talk about overcoming and adapting to the struggles that Covid-19 and 2020 brought for WMPM. She was excited to reopen doors in September, with a new ticket process and safety precautions, which has allowed local children to enjoy their museum once again, while also allowing social distancing. The museum is grateful to have received funds from the Cares Act Grant, which helped cover operation costs. The organization is always working tirelessly to find and apply for new non-profit grants that help with operation costs, renovations and exhibits.

Western Maine Play Museum is excited to announce that during its current fundraising campaign, Chris and Andy Cook and the Cook Family Foundation, have offered to generously match up to $10,000 in any funds raised. The Cooks have been frequent visitors and continued supporters of the museum. This is the second matching grant that they have offered the museum.

The first upcoming “event” is a Virtual New Year’s Family Fun Run. Families will be able to purchase tickets through the website and participate in their own time and space! Participants are asked to complete a mile walk/run with their family and submit photos to be entered into a raffle for some wintery prizes! Families are encouraged to get creative and have some fun with themes or locations to complete their mile from December 30th to January 4th. All the ticket sales from this event will be matched by the donation mentioned above.

Please visit the website at www.westernmaineplay.org

