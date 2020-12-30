Musical icon Carroll Poulin passed away recently. I had the privilege of interviewing him to conduct his oral history for Museum L-A regarding his love and knowledge of Lewiston-Auburn music.

We honored Carroll as “Mr. Music Man” in our Power of Music exhibit. His admiration for today’s new musicians was that they are not afraid to try new sounds, have an amazing ear for music and are able to improvise into creating new music.

At his 100th birthday at the museum, we announced he would be at the exhibit for former students who may want to greet him. We thought we might have a few people, but they came and came. He was so energetic, as young and old from all over the community wanted to shake his hand and thank him for transferring his music spirit to them. As for the young, they wanted to know what he thought of their new music. All left with huge smiles.

Carroll was well known for his work of encouraging children’s school bands from the ’50s onward. He repaired many instruments for free, and donated uniforms and instruments for those who needed them. Through lessons, he transferred his love of music to new generations and launched many a music career.

We give thanks for our music icon, founder of Carroll’s Music Center and a visionary for a community filled with not only the love of music but new sounds to come. Mr. Poulin’s musical legacy lives on in the community.

Rachel Desgrosseilliers, Lewiston