Like many things, New Year’s Eve will look much different this year at Sunday River Resort. The Maine ski area plans to host outdoor, family-friendly festivities on Thursday, Dec. 31, including extended hours for twilight skiing and snow tubing, plus free fire dancer shows, a torchlight parade, and fireworks, which will wrap up by 9 p.m.

The Chondola and South Ridge Express chairlifts will spin until 8 p.m. for twilight skiing on the lit South Ridge and North Peak trails, and the snow tubing track will be open from 3-8 p.m. Guests can pre-book limited reservations for apres-ski or a New Year’s Eve dinner at the Foggy Goggle from 4-9 p.m., or grab a slopeside snack from the South Ridge takeout window until 8:30 p.m. From 8-8:45 p.m. there will be two free fire dancer shows, a torchlight parade — where Sunday River Team Members descend down the mountain in the dark with flaming torches — and a spectacular fireworks display from Central Maine Pyrotechnics. The full schedule is available on SundayRiver.com/events.

“It’s not quite a countdown to midnight or your typical big, flashy New Year’s Eve part, but we wanted to finish out a challenging year with some fun,” says Greg Towle, the resort’s director of events and competitions. “Our team has been working very hard to provide a safe resort experience for all of our guests.”

Sunday River is currently open for skiing and snowboarding, and has implemented significant safety protocols, based on state guidance as well as industry best practices. Masks are required at all times at the resort, and all safety information can be found at SundayRiver.com/COVID.

Sunday River Resort is located minutes from Bethel Village in western Maine’s Mahoosuc Mountains. A true four-season destination, Sunday River offers eight interconnected peaks of world-class skiing and snowboarding, an 18-hole golf course at the Sunday River Golf Club, two resort hotels and an inn, and numerous events throughout the year. Sunday River is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions.