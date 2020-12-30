LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus announces the hiring of Heather Davis as the organization’s new chief operating officer and the promotion of Tracy Smith as long-term services and supports director. SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging and is headquartered in Lewiston.

Originally from Maine, Davis returned last fall and has been working as an independent contractor with the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Augusta as a member of their COVID-19 Contact Tracing Leadership Team. She holds a master’s degree in public health from Boston University and has extensive nonprofit experience in Maine and Alaska.

In her new role, Smith will be responsible for oversight of: care coordination, member services, policy and contract management and atypical services. Smith most recently held the position of policy and contracts manager for SeniorsPlus. She has been with SeniorsPlus for a total of 20 years, having started as an intern.

