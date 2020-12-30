Wednesday, December 30

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS1 – Butler at Providence

6 p.m.

ACCN – Virginia at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.

BTN – Nebraska at Ohio State

7 p.m.

CBSSN – Richmond at Davidson

ESPN2 – Arkansas at Auburn

ESPNU – Murray State at Belmont

FS1 – Seton Hall at Xavier

SECN – Mississippi State at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN – Boston College at North Carolina State

8:30 p.m.

BTN – Penn State at Indiana

9 p.m.

CBSSN – DePaul at Connecticut

ESPN2 – Florida at Vanderbilt

SECN – Tennessee at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN – Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, Charlotte, N.C.

8:10 p.m.

ESPN – Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Arlington, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBCSB – Memphis at Boston

NBATV – Milwaukee at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV – Portland at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

7:30 p.m.

FS2 – Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg —