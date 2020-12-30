Wednesday, December 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS1 – Butler at Providence
6 p.m.
ACCN – Virginia at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.
BTN – Nebraska at Ohio State
7 p.m.
CBSSN – Richmond at Davidson
ESPN2 – Arkansas at Auburn
ESPNU – Murray State at Belmont
FS1 – Seton Hall at Xavier
SECN – Mississippi State at Georgia
8 p.m.
ACCN – Boston College at North Carolina State
8:30 p.m.
BTN – Penn State at Indiana
9 p.m.
CBSSN – DePaul at Connecticut
ESPN2 – Florida at Vanderbilt
SECN – Tennessee at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN – Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, Charlotte, N.C.
8:10 p.m.
ESPN – Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Arlington, Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBCSB – Memphis at Boston
NBATV – Milwaukee at Miami
10 p.m.
NBATV – Portland at LA Clippers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
7:30 p.m.
FS2 – Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg —
