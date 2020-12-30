Fiddler Greg Boardman will perform at the Oasis of Music from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston.

The date falls on the twelfth day of Christmas, when the Feast of the Epiphany is traditionally celebrated. Boardman has selected a variety of traditional pieces as his program, from the “Seven Joys of Mary” to “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” with the southern Appalachian dance tune “Breaking Up Christmas” and other carols and fiddle tunes included.

Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. Covid restrictions of mask-wearing, social distancing are observed, with a maximum number of attendees set at 35. For more information call (207) 344-3106.

