DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wanted to share what my 7-year-old son, Ashton, did to help others at Christmas. He wanted to give a Christmas miracle to a family who couldn’t afford much for the holiday so he spent his entire savings to buy gifts for a family. He was sad it wasn’t very much so we agreed that I would match every cent he put in. When word got out, we had other caring people who wanted to donate a present, too. In the end, we had a good amount of gifts for a family in need of Christmas spirit.

We chose the family through posting on Facebook about Ashton’s desire to help someone. We made a spinning wheel with all the names of people who wrote to us then spun the wheel on Dec. 21 to reveal the winning family for my son’s Christmas Miracle Giveaway.

For a 7-year-old boy to think of this is beyond a blessing. I’m such a proud mother to have raised such a caring, thoughtful son. All he wanted to do was pay it forward and to give back as well to the community that prayed and cared for us after our ATV accident last May. Even as he awaits another surgery, he is thinking of others. We hope we turned someone’s sad 2020 into a very good end of the year surprise! — Kerri, no town

ANSWER: This is a beautiful story that’s sure to warm the hearts of everyone in Sun Spots Land. Ashton is setting an example for others. Give him a hug from Ms. Sun Spots!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Poland’s A.B. Ricker Memorial Library has been recognized by Maine State Librarian Jamie Ritter. I would like to share the letter sent to them with the community. (below) —Barry, Poland

“Libraries are truly the heart of a community — a special “third place” where people find respite from work/school and home. Your library is one of those libraries.

“This year libraries nationwide have been challenged to offer services and connect with their communities as a result of the pandemic. In Maine, our libraries closed, interlibrary loan deliveries stopped, programs ceased, and the world felt incredibly isolated — we were in unchartered territory. But as we began to open, A.B. Ricker led the way!

“When you made the decision to reopen in May, I know it was not a decision that was made lightly. I’m sure there was hesitation and a scary sense of the unknown. Thanks to your thoughtful development of safety procedures and new protocols, you were able to open the library in a manner that was safe for you and your community. To be able to move forward and bring library services to the people you serve is quite a testament to your dedication and your understanding of the value of the library.

“As we approach the new year, there is a renewed sense of optimism for what the world will bring us in the weeks and months ahead. One thing is for certain — Ricker Memorial will continue to be the bright spot in our community. As state librarian, I thank you for all you are doing! Please keep up the great work and thank you for making your library that special “third place” in the community.”

