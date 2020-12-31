To the Editor:

What a strange year it has been for all of us. We do hope that you have been able to stay safe and healthy.

After over 40 years of doing Christmas for Families in Bethel our community never ceases to amaze us, when the need for help comes up so many come forward to make it happen. People that are here visiting also make it all possible.

We wish we could list everyone that has helped. People have made things, adopted a child or a family, donated food, did a raffle to raise money, came forward with money or just dropped off things. Please know that all donations small and large are greatly appreciated and made a difference. We have had a record year with donations of over $7600.plus so many gifts. We have helped 53 families 155 children plus their parents

As we all know things can change quickly and not always for the better, we all do our best to make a difference.

Families that we have helped in the past were able to take care of their Christmas with the stimulus money and brought things to donate for Christmas for Families

Nina Wheeler

Director

Christmas for Families

Bethel

« Previous

Next »

filed under: