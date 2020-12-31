What do you like with your coffee? How about a handsome cat?

Imagine waking up and being greeted by Dunkin. He’s a friendly fellow that will nudge you awake and walk around your legs while you prepare his breakfast and yours. When you are ready to sit down, Dunkin will be there beside you.

Just like donuts there is a variety of cats to choose from. Everyone has an opinion about which one is the best. When it comes to picking cats, Dunkin is the cream of the crop.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

