WEST PARIS — Ringing in 2021 will seem awfully good considering all that we have been through in 2020. Let us explore what has been and what we might to look forward to: hope, health, healing, love. Please note that we are observing safety practices of wearing masks and social distancing. We are not singing during the hymns, but we are uplifted by the music of Tom Coolidge.

January 3, this worship service will be led by guest speaker, Maryli Tiemann. Her topic is Health, Hope and Humor. From the Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, Maryli returns to share the poetry of some Maine writers, to explore recent research from neurologists, and an opportunity to hum along to some hymns. Hopefully, we can wear our best masks and join in this after Christmas Sunday with gratitude for being together.

January 10, Sacred Places led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. During our year of pandemic, we haven’t ben able to gather in many of the places that are meaningful to us. And yet we find and rely on sacred places every day. On this Sunday we will consider the places that fill and calm our spirits. January 17, Healing, led by guest speaker, Rodney Abbott “If there is anything our country needs right now, it’s healing.”

January 24, Nonviolent Civil Resistance led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. The story of nonviolent civil resistance goes far beyond Thoreau, Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. This service will be an exploration the success of nonviolent civil resistance and its amazing and unexpected worldwide impact on preservation and creation of democracies.

January 31, Thoughts on the origin of Evil; hope for modification led by The Reverend Dr. Fred Jordan, who is a church member and frequent speaker at the First Universalist, West Paris.

For more information about the church and services, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford at 674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit http://www.uua.org/.

