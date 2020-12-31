BETHEL — Gould students and staff spent a day of their winter break helping Sunday River inspect their snowmaking pipe with the schools remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV).
Students used the ROV, donated anonymously to Gould, to look over 48-inch-diameter pipe that transports water from the Sunday River to the Snowflake Factory at the base of Barker Mountain.
In the summertime divers can inspect pipes, but in the winter, while diving remains an option, it becomes a far more challenging task and that’s where Gould came in.
“This was a fantastic opportunity for Sunday River to work with Gould on this pipe inspection,” Vice President of Mountain Operations Steve Boulanger said.
Boulanger reached out to Gould for help after finding out about their ROV program.
Greenberg and Stasinos were part of Goulds Aquatic Exploration and Research Co-Curricular this fall.
