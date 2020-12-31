BETHEL — Gould students and staff spent a day of their winter break helping Sunday River inspect their snowmaking pipe with the schools remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV).

Students used the ROV, donated anonymously to Gould, to look over 48-inch-diameter pipe that transports water from the Sunday River to the Snowflake Factory at the base of Barker Mountain.

In the summertime divers can inspect pipes, but in the winter, while diving remains an option, it becomes a far more challenging task and that’s where Gould came in.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for Sunday River to work with Gould on this pipe inspection,” Vice President of Mountain Operations Steve Boulanger said.

Boulanger reached out to Gould for help after finding out about their ROV program.

Greenberg and Stasinos were part of Goulds Aquatic Exploration and Research Co-Curricular this fall.

Students controlled the ROV as it went beneath the layer of ice and eventually into the 48-inch diameter pipe.

Gould students had operated an ROV previously at Sebago Lake to inspect pipes, but this was the first time the ROV has been used under ice and also the first time it has ever gone into a pipe. Boulanger was impressed with the work, to say the least.

“Dylan and Eva proved to be very skilled operators of this submersible robotic camera,” and made negotiating the pond and pipes look easy,” Boulanger said. “Dylan did not seem fazed by the ice covering the pond and the challenges it presented. I look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Haberstroh said students will be doing similar projects this Spring, including inspections for the Portland Water District.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: