DALLAS PLANTATION — A Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday night after a man was shot.

The victim and Jesse Duval, 45, of Westminster, Massachusetts, were arguing inside a home on Lynn Way, according to a statement from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The men, who were related by marriage, went outside, and the victim was shot, according to the statement.

A Rangeley police officer and two Border Patrol agents responded to the 6:19 p.m. call for medical help. Duval was arrested. The Rangeley police officer administered first aid until Northstar Rescue personnel arrived, according to the statement. Firefighters from the Rangeley Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington to be treated for non-life threatening wounds.

Duval was charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault Class A and Reckless Conduct Class C and taken to jail, according to the statement.

Police recovered shell casings and a gun from the scene of the shooting and are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: