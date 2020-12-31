WINTHROP — After over a year of planning and fundraising, the Kennebec Land Trust (KLT) has announced that it has permanently protected the 55-acre Weston Woods Preserve on Little Cobbossee Lake in East Winthrop.
Conserving the land, which is adjacent to the trust’s 90-acre Little Cobbossee Oatway Preserve, advances KLT’s mission of protecting ecosystems and providing open space for the region’s communities.
The acquisition was made possible with a donation from Bob and Jim Weston, a grant from the Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program (MNRCP), and KLT and community members. Weston Woods includes 1,315 feet of undeveloped shoreline; forested, scrub-shrub and emergent wetlands; 1,500 feet of perennial streams; and land designated as Inland Waterfowl and Wading Bird Habitat. Two rare plants have been identified on the property: Columbian water-meal (Wolffia columbiana) and pointed water-meal (Wolffia brasilensis).
KLT will manage the preserve to protect wetlands, water quality and wildlife habitat, as well as for low-impact recreation, including hiking, hunting, snowmobiling and nature observation. In 2021, KLT’s stewardship staff and summer interns will create a new trail to link Weston Woods with the west shore of the Oatway Preserve. A snowmobile trail that crosses the northern portion of the property will continue to be open and maintained by the Hillandalers Club. An August 2021 property and trail dedication is planned.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills Rotary welcomes new members
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Thursday, December 31, 2020
-
Advice
Couch potato seeks help for arthritis pain
-
Dear Abby
Jealousy creates a barrier between biological siblings
-
Horoscope
SCORPIO: Don’t linger when the time is ripe for change