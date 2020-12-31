100 Years Ago: 1920

The year of 1920 just closing marks the centennial of Maine statehood, an event observed by the State in a week’s celebration at Portland last summer, and by the scores of towns and cities throughout the year. The year 1920 also will be remembered in history for the fact that Maine women cast their first vote for Governor and for President this year, swelling the republican majority to 65,000 in this State and 70,000 in the national election. The winter of 1920 was the coldest with the largest snowfall in the memory of the oldest inhabitant.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Miss Barbara Cilfford of Lewiston will be among the prospective students attending the annual Christmas Coffee of the Western Maine Wellesley Club to be held at the Portland YWCA, tomorrow noon.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Sgt. Girard Lambert, who has retired after thirty years with the Rumford Police force, was honored at a surprise party held Friday afternoon at the Town Hall. Lambert received many cards and gifts, including a frame containing a badge, Rumford police arm patch, sergeant’s stripes, and certificate commending him for his years of service.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

